Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGA stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
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