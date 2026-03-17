Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGA stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through index call options on selected indices, equities, and/or exchange-traded funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.