Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 10,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

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Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Diversified Energy ( NYSE:DEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy Company PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEC. Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Energy

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,621,048.80. The trade was a 21.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diversified Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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