Clint Coghill Sells 242,489 Shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint Coghill sold 242,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,530,105.59. Following the sale, the director owned 2,504,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,802,429.57. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.15. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

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Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.45). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 16.69%.The company had revenue of $56.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. Research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplify Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 256.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

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Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company’s asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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