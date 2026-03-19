Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 270,545 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,770 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $178.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $193.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.68.

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Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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