Elizabeth Coddington Sells 21,819 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 21,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $84,439.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,090.45. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.47.

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Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Key Headlines Impacting Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,227,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,642,000 after buying an additional 591,300 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 18,154,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,497 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peloton launched a Commercial Series bike and tread aimed at gyms, signaling revenue?diversification beyond at?home equipment — this was the primary catalyst for the morning rally. Peloton Stock Is Getting a Workout

Peloton launched a Commercial Series bike and tread aimed at gyms, signaling revenue?diversification beyond at?home equipment — this was the primary catalyst for the morning rally. Positive Sentiment: Peloton named Sarah Robb O’Hagan as Chief Content and Member Development Officer to accelerate content, membership and the company’s shift to “connected wellness,” a hire investors read as supportive of subscriber growth and engagement. Sarah Robb O’Hagan Appointed

Peloton named Sarah Robb O’Hagan as Chief Content and Member Development Officer to accelerate content, membership and the company’s shift to “connected wellness,” a hire investors read as supportive of subscriber growth and engagement. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity (large call buying) and upbeat coverage amplified the short?term move, suggesting speculative bullish positioning that magnified the rally. Why Peloton Stock Skyrocketed

Unusual options activity (large call buying) and upbeat coverage amplified the short?term move, suggesting speculative bullish positioning that magnified the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish writeups and investor theses are circulating (recycling turnaround arguments); they can support retail interest but remain speculative until sustained revenue/profit trends appear. AAII: Why PTON Is Up

Several bullish writeups and investor theses are circulating (recycling turnaround arguments); they can support retail interest but remain speculative until sustained revenue/profit trends appear. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Elizabeth Coddington and VP Nick Caldwell disclosed sales totaling ~64k shares combined, which investors often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Filings available. Insider Selling Alert

Insider selling: CFO Elizabeth Coddington and VP Nick Caldwell disclosed sales totaling ~64k shares combined, which investors often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Filings available. Negative Sentiment: Execution and profitability doubts persist: recent quarterly results missed EPS and showed modest revenue declines year?over?year; analysts remain mixed and technicals (50? and 200?day moving averages) sit above the share price, limiting upside without proof of sustained growth. Market Data & Earnings

Execution and profitability doubts persist: recent quarterly results missed EPS and showed modest revenue declines year?over?year; analysts remain mixed and technicals (50? and 200?day moving averages) sit above the share price, limiting upside without proof of sustained growth. Negative Sentiment: Critical coverage highlights structural challenges and past product pivots (including prior AI/camera plans) that may frustrate adoption and raise execution risk — this narrative can cap sustained rallies. TheStreet: Peloton Spins

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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