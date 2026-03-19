Elizabeth Coddington Sells 21,819 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 21,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $84,439.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,090.45. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.47.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive
Key Headlines Impacting Peloton Interactive
Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Peloton launched a Commercial Series bike and tread aimed at gyms, signaling revenue?diversification beyond at?home equipment — this was the primary catalyst for the morning rally. Peloton Stock Is Getting a Workout
- Positive Sentiment: Peloton named Sarah Robb O’Hagan as Chief Content and Member Development Officer to accelerate content, membership and the company’s shift to “connected wellness,” a hire investors read as supportive of subscriber growth and engagement. Sarah Robb O’Hagan Appointed
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity (large call buying) and upbeat coverage amplified the short?term move, suggesting speculative bullish positioning that magnified the rally. Why Peloton Stock Skyrocketed
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish writeups and investor theses are circulating (recycling turnaround arguments); they can support retail interest but remain speculative until sustained revenue/profit trends appear. AAII: Why PTON Is Up
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Elizabeth Coddington and VP Nick Caldwell disclosed sales totaling ~64k shares combined, which investors often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Filings available. Insider Selling Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and profitability doubts persist: recent quarterly results missed EPS and showed modest revenue declines year?over?year; analysts remain mixed and technicals (50? and 200?day moving averages) sit above the share price, limiting upside without proof of sustained growth. Market Data & Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Critical coverage highlights structural challenges and past product pivots (including prior AI/camera plans) that may frustrate adoption and raise execution risk — this narrative can cap sustained rallies. TheStreet: Peloton Spins
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.
Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.
Further Reading
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