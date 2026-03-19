RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $950,000 in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 661.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

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Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

(Free Report)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

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