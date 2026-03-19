RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $950,000 in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 661.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.
Trending Headlines about Global X Silver Miners ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Global X Silver Miners ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?term bullish narrative for physical metals could underpin miner shares over time — Kitco publishes a feature arguing a structural shift toward physical gold and silver could sharply re?rate prices and damage the “paper” market, a positive backdrop for miners if realized. The great physical realignment: Gold $10,000, silver $200, and the death of the paper market
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk in the Middle East remains a two?edged sword: while it can lift safe?haven demand for silver/gold, recent commentary notes that war risks are still providing underlying support to precious metals, which could help miners if the bid resumes. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: War Risks vs. High Rates; XAU Pivot – $5,062 Break or $4,910 Sink?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicians and commentators see gold and silver around key support levels; that implies potential stabilization if macro data and Fed guidance calm — but it’s not an immediate catalyst. Gold and silver getting comfortable around key support levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Pocket news: a junior miner (Pinnacle Silver & Gold) reported new polymetallic mineralization — positive for exploration sentiment but not material to SIL’s ETF-level performance. Pinnacle Silver and Gold discovers new polymetallic mineralization at El Potrero
- Negative Sentiment: Hot U.S. inflation data weighed on gold and silver, triggering risk?off in precious metals and prompting selling in miners — directly negative for SIL’s NAV and share price. Hot U.S. inflation report sinks gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Oil price spikes and related market jitters sent gold, silver and copper lower; miners across London and Toronto fell intra?day, showing the sector’s sensitivity to commodity volatility. Fresnillo other miners slide as gold, silver and copper prices tumble as oil spikes
- Negative Sentiment: Several market forecasts highlight downside risk if the Fed turns more hawkish after PPI/FOMC — a higher real rate environment tends to pressure precious metals and miner equities. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives 2% As Oil Prices Test New Highs
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).
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