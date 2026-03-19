PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 21,839 The Gap, Inc. $GAP

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. GAP comprises about 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GAP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after buying an additional 151,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in GAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,341,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.29.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on GAP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 153,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $3,658,900.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $274,346.55. This represents a 93.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $2,835,889.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,039.20. This represents a 46.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 378,851 shares of company stock worth $9,026,111 in the last ninety days. 30.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Profile

(Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.