Mirova Sells 43,533 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mirova decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,533 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finivi Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 67,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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