FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Director Buys $12,100.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $4.97 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

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FS Credit Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 936,272 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3,103.3% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 516,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 500,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 555,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 386,387 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

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