Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $16.03 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 225.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

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