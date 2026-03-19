Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 154,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $8,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,908,912.60. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $594,993.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,895.93. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 401,626 shares of company stock worth $20,847,911 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Century Aluminum Company has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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