Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 7,724 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,384,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 468,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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