Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.4091.
HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.34%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.
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