JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $83,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,279,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 934.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110,150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $55.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.