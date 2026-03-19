JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $84,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,140. This represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.78. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.80 and a 12 month high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.