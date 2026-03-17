Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 8,019 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after acquiring an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,535,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Further Reading

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