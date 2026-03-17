MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

MBB Public Markets I LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.0% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $696,262,000 after buying an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $197,027,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $170,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.76, for a total value of $7,695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,325,329.72. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $398.78 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $459.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.