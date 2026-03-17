Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $79.94 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.6% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PayPal Stock Up 1.2%

PYPL stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. President Capital decreased their price target on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

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