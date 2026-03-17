Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 855,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,000 shares during the quarter. Herbalife makes up approximately 1.0% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,550,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares during the last quarter.

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Herbalife Price Performance

HLF opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Herbalife Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 4.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on shares of Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Herbalife

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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