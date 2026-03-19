Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $524,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,095,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,423.76. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 29,113 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $508,021.85.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $618,900.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $4,866,482.16.

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $5,285,991.80.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,817.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,962 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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