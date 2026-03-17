Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.7% in the third quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.55. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

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