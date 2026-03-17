MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.35% of Lockheed Martin worth $403,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.2% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $3,494,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $645.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.20 and its 200 day moving average is $527.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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