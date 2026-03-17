Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 3,450 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lam Research by 35.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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