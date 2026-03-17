Viasat Inc. $VSAT Shares Sold by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,709,975 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for 1.3% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Viasat by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 7,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Viasat in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Viasat Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Viasat Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,408. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $110,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,166.51. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,210 shares of company stock worth $4,279,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

Further Reading

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