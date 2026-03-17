Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 19,829 Shares of JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JBT Marel worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBTM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,854,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,029,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,182,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $77,963,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JBT Marel Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.45.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.06. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. Analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBT Marel

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 10,000 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $1,513,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,634,608.39. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

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About JBT Marel

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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