Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,515 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 7,357 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XTR opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.

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The Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk index. The fund tracks an index of the S&P 500 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. XTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

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