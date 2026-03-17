Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,515 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 7,357 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.9%
NYSEARCA:XTR opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile
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