Note Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Note Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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