Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $16.04 Million in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 633,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. Li Auto comprises approximately 1.3% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $5,055,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Li Auto by 148.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Stock Up 5.3%
Shares of LI stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.
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Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.
The company’s product lineup centers on multi?occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in?vehicle connectivity and driver?assistance features.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).
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