SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $167,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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