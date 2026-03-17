Kora Management LP Has $82.66 Million Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Kora Management LP trimmed its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,732 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group accounts for 8.8% of Kora Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kora Management LP’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $82,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

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About Nebius Group

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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