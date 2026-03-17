LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) Short Interest Up 15.7% in February

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,056 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 12th total of 41,549 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LZ Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LZ Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of LZ Technology during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

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LZ Technology Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LZMH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,590. LZ Technology has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ Technology ( NASDAQ:LZMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LZ Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About LZ Technology

(Get Free Report)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a total of 168 and 102 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

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