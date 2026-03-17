Short Interest in Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Decreases By 12.9%

Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 309,422 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 12th total of 355,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Celularity Stock Up 3.2%

Celularity stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Celularity has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic, placenta-derived cell therapies and exosome-based biologics for oncology, regenerative medicine and immune-driven conditions. Utilizing a proprietary platform that harnesses the unique properties of postpartum placental cells, the company aims to create off-the-shelf therapies that can be administered without the need for tissue matching or conditioning regimens.

The company’s pipeline includes a range of natural killer (NK) cell products, mesenchymal-like placental stromal cells and exosome formulations designed to modulate inflammatory responses and target tumor cells.

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