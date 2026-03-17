Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 31,566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,329% compared to the average volume of 2,209 put options.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 68.7%
Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,245,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,579. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
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About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.
The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.
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