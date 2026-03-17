HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,532 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 12th total of 7,479 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUHUTECH International Group Price Performance

HUHU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HUHUTECH International Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Get HUHUTECH International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HUHUTECH International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUHUTECH International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUHUTECH International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of HUHUTECH International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HUHUTECH International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huhutech International Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUHU) operates an online lending platform that connects borrowers and investors across the People’s Republic of China. The company focuses on providing unsecured consumer microloans as well as working capital loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. By leveraging internet channels, Huhutech streamlines loan origination, credit matching and fund disbursement, addressing financing gaps for under-served customers who may not meet traditional bank criteria.

The platform delivers end-to-end loan services, including borrower credit assessment, underwriting, loan servicing and repayment collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUHUTECH International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUHUTECH International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.