Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,168,764 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 4,779,133 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,715,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,715,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 270,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,764. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,785.96. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,563.20. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,556 shares of company stock worth $8,476,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,476,000. M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,201,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Henry Schein by 149.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after buying an additional 936,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.