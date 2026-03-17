National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane now has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 3,171,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,011,336 shares.The stock last traded at $40.73 and had previously closed at $40.23.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting National Storage Affiliates Trust this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.43%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

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National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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