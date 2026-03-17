Solayer SOL (SSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.61 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for $107.04 or 0.00145420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solayer SOL has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $132.66 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 139,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 139,017.50445027. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 106.89253972 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $129,395.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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