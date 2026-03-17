iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 326,640 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 12th total of 262,322 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5,529.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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