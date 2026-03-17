eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.81 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $146.81 million and approximately $722.11 thousand worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,225.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00643051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 20,002,232,797,580 coins and its circulating supply is 20,002,226,547,580 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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