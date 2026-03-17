NYM Price Up 36.1% This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. NYM has a market capitalization of $25.57 million and $1.36 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The official message board for NYM is nym.com/blog. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym. The official website for NYM is nym.com.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 829,449,418.989794 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.03145174 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,662,390.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

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