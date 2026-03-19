Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in TSS Inc. $TSSI

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,114 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of TSS worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TSS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 294,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TSS by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TSS in the second quarter worth approximately $4,613,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TSS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TSS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

TSS Price Performance

NASDAQ TSSI opened at $10.87 on Thursday. TSS Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $313.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.12.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 55.11%.

Insider Activity at TSS

In other news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 12,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 279,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,010.99. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About TSS

(Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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