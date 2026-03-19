Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Invests $32.11 Million in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 712,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,105,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of GitLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 84.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $12,750,212.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,965 shares of company stock worth $16,342,150. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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