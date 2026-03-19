35,000,000 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,050,000. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 1.8% of Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 59.03% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 745.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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