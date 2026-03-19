Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,663 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $34,565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,317,274.70. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

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About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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