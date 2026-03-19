Vestwell Advisors LLC Sells 302,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Vestwell Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vestwell Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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