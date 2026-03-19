5,104,537 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR Acquired by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,266,000. Cipher Mining accounts for about 0.8% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Cipher Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $710,834.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,189.94. The trade was a 26.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $631,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,512,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,864,557.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,417 shares of company stock worth $2,494,174. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $30.00 price objective on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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