Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.5%

BABA opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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