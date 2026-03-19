Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 12,000,000 Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,960,000. Cohu comprises approximately 0.2% of Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 25.70% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 2,042.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 155,082 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

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Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 176,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,091.14. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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