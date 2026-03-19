Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 5,222 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8,850.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 19.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 412,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Baidu by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 818,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,992 shares in the last quarter.

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Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $165.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

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Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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