Vestwell Advisors LLC Sells 164,874 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Vestwell Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 11.8% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vestwell Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Payne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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